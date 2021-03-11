14 check-posts set up in 7 Haryana districts to detect market fee evasion

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 24

Private traders are reportedly evading market fee/Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) by buying wheat directly from Haryana’s farmers and selling it to other states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab at higher rates without paying duty.

Acting on the input, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) authorities have installed 14 check-posts/ ‘nakas’ at inter-state borders in seven districts, including Jhajjar, Sonepat, Faridabad, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Jind, for the next one month (till 20 May) in order to detect the evasion of market fee/HRDF.

The MSP of wheat is Rs 2015 per quintal and it is being sold between Rs 2,050 to Rs 2,200 per quintal in the private market.

“Four per cent market fee/ HRDF is being charged on the wheat brought to grain market. The fee is paid by traders/commission agents. Many private players are buying wheat from the farmers’ doorstep. Then, they transport it to Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where rates are much higher than Haryana due to rise in demand in the international market following the Russia-Ukraine war,” said an HSAMB official. He claimed these players sell wheat there without paying market fee/HDRF to the HSAMB. By this way, they are earning good profit and causing revenue loss to the exchequer.

Farmers were free to sell their produce anywhere but traders were bound to pay the fee. The storage and sale of wheat in other states was also one of the major reasons behind lesser arrival of the produce in the grain markets across the state this season as compared to the last one, the official added.

The HSAMB has deputed its employees at these ‘nakas’/check-points to check unauthorised inter-state trade of wheat taking place without depositing the market fee/HDRF.