14 cops transferred

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

Almost 15 days after taking over as the police chief, Kala Ramachandran, ordered reshuffle today. As per the latest orders, 14 police personnel in the city were transferred, including six station house officers (SHOs).

According to the transfer order inspector Devendra was shifted from police lines and made SHO, Bhondsi, inspector Rajendra was transferred from Rohtak and made SHO, Kherki Daula, inspector Subhash was made SHO, IMT, Manesar, inspector Poonam was shifted from women police station and made SHO, Sushant Lok, while inspector Jasveer has been posted as reader of the Police Commissioner.

Inspector Aarti has been posted as SHO of women police station, Manesar, inspector Satender as SHO, traffic 2, inspector Ramphal, in-charge control room, inspector Sunder Pal as SHO cybercrime police station, inspector Sanjeev as traffic inspector West IV, inspector Ajay has been shifted to the traffic headquarters, inspector Jitendra to police lines, sub inspector Ravindra has been posted as reader of the Joint Police Commissioner. Sub inspector Naresh has been transferred as in-charge, CRO branch, Gurugram. —