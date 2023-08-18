14-day judicial remand for Bajrangi

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

Nabbed two days ago for attacking the Nuh police as they seized his illegal weapons during the clashes, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was sent to 14-day judicial remand by a Nuh court today. He has, however, been sent to Neemka prison in Faridabad as the police, in their submission to the court, highlighted his safety concerns, owing to the presence of over 200 inmates of the rival community there.

“Most of the accused lodged in the Nuh jail belong to the other community. If he is sent there, his life will be in danger. The Muslim inmates are enraged. In such a situation, the accused should be sent to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram to prevent any untoward incident. Also, proper instructions should be given to the Jail Superintendent,” read the remand request paper submitted by the police. After hearing the submission, the court sent Bajrangi to Neemka jail. The police have recovered eight swords from his possession.

Bittu Bajrangi, alias Raj Kumar, was arrested from Faridabad on Tuesday after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh Sadar police station on the complaint of ASP Usha Kundu.

A senior police officer said they were now conducting raids to nab his accomplices.

According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with some of his unidentified supporters, had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened a police team led by ASP Kundu, which had prevented their entry to the Nalhar temple as they were carrying swords and “trishuls”. Kundu said when the mob was ordered to stop, they started raising slogans against the police, manhandled them, and even snatched their weapons.

