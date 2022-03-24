14-day judicial remand for ex-DTP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 23

Former Karnal DTP Vikram Kumar, who was arrested red-handed with Rs 5 lakh recently, was produced in court on Wednesday by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), from where he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

“Vikram Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.

He has given names of some persons associated with him. The investigation is on,” said inspector Sachin Kumar, a member

of the team. He said the properties of the accused would also be verified.

Vikram Kumar was arrested from his residence in Sector 6 here on March 11 while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver, too, was arrested with Rs 5,000.

The vigilance team also recovered Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of Vikram Kumar.