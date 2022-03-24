14-day judicial remand for ex-DTP

Karnal, March 23
Former Karnal DTP Vikram Kumar, who was arrested red-handed with Rs 5 lakh recently, was produced in court on Wednesday by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), from where he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
“Vikram Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.
He has given names of some persons associated with him. The investigation is on,” said inspector Sachin Kumar, a member
of the team. He said the properties of the accused would also be verified.
Vikram Kumar was arrested from his residence in Sector 6 here on March 11 while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver, too, was arrested with Rs 5,000.
The vigilance team also recovered Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of Vikram Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...