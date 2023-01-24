14 get life term for murder of Panipat youth

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 23

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Garg on Monday awarded life imprisonment to 14 persons for murdering a youth in Chhajpur Khurd village of Panipat in 2016. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh upon each convict.

District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported to Sadar police on June 12, 2016. Hukam Singh of Chhajpur Khurd village, in his complaint to the police, said he along with his son Bhajji and Hari, son of Prakash, were on the way to their home from Panipat on his tractor.

Bhajji had parked his motorcycle at the village bus stop in front of a shop there. After reaching the village bus stop, Bhajji and Hari went to bring their motorcycle. As his son started the motorcycle, a group of youths of the village came there on motorcycles with swords, pistols, hockeys, iron rods, wooden sticks etc and attacked both Bhajji and Hari.

Hukam Singh further said they attacked both as they were pressing hard for the eviction of the accused from panchayat land. The complainant sounded an alarm to save his son and Hari, after which the accused ran away from the spot. They were immediately rushed them to the hospital, where Bhajji succumbed to the injuries on June 14.