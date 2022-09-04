14 government officials in Haryana caught accepting bribe in July

Chandigarh, September 4
Fourteen government officials and eight private individuals have been caught red-handed while accepting bribes during the month of July, a Haryana State Vigilance Bureau official said on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson of the bureau, these officials and private individuals were nabbed accepting bribes ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 65,000.
"In addition, cases against 48 government officials, including 15 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 23 Class-III employees and 12 private individuals have been registered on the basis of complaints or enquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," he said.
Among those arrested in the month of July include executive officer municipal committee Narwana Jind who was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 while junior engineer of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran Panipat was nabbed taking Rs 50,000, he said.
Similarly, a superintendent of the deputy commissioner's office Sonepat was arrested for taking Rs 20,000, and a police official of police station Farukhnagar and a private individual were caught receiving Rs 20,000.
Incharge Haryana Khadi Gram Udyog Board Panipat and a computer operator were arrested taking Rs 20,000, head constable of police post Gwal Pahari in Gurugram was arrested taking Rs 10,000 while incharge police post Sector-16 Faridabad and a private person were arrested taking Rs 10,000, he said.
"Apart from this, a Pollution Control Board official posted in Bhiwani and a private individual were arrested taking Rs 10,000 bribe," the spokesperson said.
