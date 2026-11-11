14 held in Sirsa gambling raid, Rs 1.93L cash seized

The police arrested 14 people for allegedly gambling at a house near Rangri Road in Sirsa and seized Rs 1,93,290 in cash and playing cards on Monday.

A team of the CIA Staff, Sirsa, conducted the raid following a tip-off that several people were betting money on card games at a house near a tent house on Rangri Road.

CIA Staff in-charge Inspector Ravinder Kumar said the team was patrolling near Gaushala Mohalla when it received the information. Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the premises and caught all 14 men allegedly gambling there.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohtash, Gurmeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Vijay, Rakesh, Praveen Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Krishan Chand, Ram Gautam Sharma, Narendra, Sandeep, Arun and Om Prakash. Most of them are residents of Gaushala Mohalla, while some belong to nearby areas.

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Inspector Kumar said the action was part of a special campaign launched on the directions of Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan to curb illegal activities in the district.

A case has been registered against all the accused under the Gambling Act at the Sadar Sirsa police station. Further investigation has been handed over to the local police.