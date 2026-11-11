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Home / Haryana / 14 IAS, HCS officers transferred

14 IAS, HCS officers transferred

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government transferred seven IAS and seven HCS officers on Tuesday.

The most prominent transfers include the removal of PC Meena as CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA). He has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Human Resources and General Administration Department, while DK Behra has been given the charge of CEO of both GMDA and FMDA

Mohd. Imran Raza has been posted as the Additional CEO, GMDA.

Pankaj has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram, replacing Pradeep Dahiya, who has been appointed Managing Director of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and Director of the State Audit Department.

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Shakti Singh has been posted as the Director, Sports, while Ankita Chaudhry has been appointed as the Municipal Commissioner, Panipat.

Among the HCS officers, Virat, OSD to the PSCM, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission, while Manoj Khatri has been appointed Secretary, HSVP.

The Gurugram transfers assume significance in the wake of the recent monsoon flooding, which drew criticism of the government over its failure to manage the city’s main arterial roads. The flooding brought the city to a standstill, with even school buses carrying children stranded on waterlogged roads

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