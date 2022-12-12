14 illegal dyeing units sealed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 11

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed as many as 14 dyeing units working in an illegal manner in the city in the past six weeks. The action comes in response to a complaint lodged by an environment activist on the portal of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in August.

An illegal dyeing unit that was sealed recently in Faridabad. Tribune photo

Offenders tend to have two borewells With no permission from the authorities, the offenders tend to have two borewells, one for extraction and another for dumping the chemical-laced waste underground. Sources

However, it is claimed that the menace of the units posing a serious health and environment hazard is not over as action is yet to come against a large number such units that are reported to be functional.

Varun Gulati, the complainant, revealed that he has been informed by the HSPCB authorities that several units identified in the grievance raised by him have been closed. These include nine units sealed on October 31 and another five units shut on December 8.

He said while the majority of the units had been operating in the localities of Kutta Farm, Surya Vihar part two and part three, Dheeraj Nagar and Tilpat village area, many more units are still functional at Bhood Colony and Basantpur.

Claiming that the number of illegal dyeing units which consume 2-10 lakh litres of water per day could be more than 50 at present, he said many units tend to shift elsewhere when they are issued notice or get sealed.

Alleging gross violation of pollution norms, Varun Sheokand, another activist who had lodged a complaint with the NGT in 2016 in this regard, said that dumping or release of chemical-laced water in the open or in drains had failed to come to an end, resulting in water pollution.

Alleging corruption, he said unauthorised electricity connections were being provided to such units with no surveillance on the part of the officials concerned against such activity.