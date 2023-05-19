14 job aspirants duped of Rs 30 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 18

The police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly duping 14 persons after promising them government job at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar The accused allegedly collected Rs 30,36,135 from them.

On the complaint of Manjeet Singh, Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against Indu, Gagan and Rajesh Sharma under Sections 406, 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on May 16. “The police is investigating the matter,” said Singh.