14 MBBS students booked in exam scam withheld key info, say police

Fourteen of the 24 MBBS students booked in the alleged exam manipulation scam at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), have failed to cooperate with investigators, according to an official document accessed by The Tribune. These students, who are enrolled at a private medical college in another district, were questioned last month but they allegedly withheld crucial information and attempted to mislead the investigating team.

“All of them will be summoned again, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” confirmed DSP Dalip Singh, who is leading the investigation.

The students, reportedly from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 MBBS batches, are facing allegations after a fact-finding committee formed by the UHSR in January flagged instances of tampering with answer sheets. According to sources, several answer sheets were allegedly rewritten at the residence of a university employee and resubmitted to secure passing marks.

“A video showing individuals filling out answer sheets while sitting on chairs and beds in a private room was also submitted in January by an MBBS student as part of a complaint to the university authorities,” said an official familiar with the case.

So far, four students have recorded their statements, while six others are yet to be interrogated. Police say 14 students remained non-cooperative when they were questioned at their college in April.

“The police team visited their college in April to question them regarding their involvement in the scam. However, not only did they withhold crucial information, but they also attempted to mislead the investigating officers,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

To strengthen the case, over 200 answer sheets have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Sunaria. Separately, the UHSR has engaged handwriting experts to verify the authenticity of the scripts. Samples from 30 students were recently collected and the handwriting analysis report is expected within two weeks, sources said.

The scam has exposed serious lapses in the university’s examination system, as answer sheets were reportedly smuggled out, rewritten and returned — allegedly for money. Police say further action, including possible arrests or suspension recommendations, will depend on the results of forensic examinations and follow-up questioning.