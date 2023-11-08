Rs 14/quintal hike a joke on cane farmers: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government had played a joke on farmers by increasing the price of sugarcane by only Rs 14 per quintal in the state.

He said the sugarcane farmers of the state had been demanding that the price of the sugarcane be increased to Rs 450 per quintal, for a long time.

“Our government had increased the rate of sugarcane by a record-breaking Rs193, taking it from Rs 117 to Rs 310. There was an increase of 165 per cent in nine years, which was the highest price in the country at that time. The BJP government has only increased the price of sugarcane from Rs 310 in 2014 to Rs 372 in 2023-24, that is, only a 20 per cent increase in nine years,” he said, comparing the price increase during the tenures of the two governments.

He said the Congress government not only ensured the purchase of sugarcane from the farmers but also made sure that they received immediate payment. “At the time of leaving the government in 2014, there was not a single penny owed to the farmers by the sugarcane mills,” he said.

Hooda said when the Congress government would be formed in Haryana next year, the price of sugarcane would be raised to Rs 450 per quintal in the first Cabinet itself, which would once again be the highest rate for sugarcane in the country.

He said the BJP government had promised in 2015 to double the farmers’ income by 2022. “In 2014, when we left power, the price of sugarcane was Rs 310. If the BJP government had kept the promise of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022, then the price of sugarcane would have doubled to Rs 620. It has been a year since 2022, but nothing has happened,” he stated.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP