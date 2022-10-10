14-year-old boy goes missing, kin block road

Tribune News Service

Rewari, October 9

A 14-year-old boy went missing under mysterious circumstances from his native village Jainabad on Saturday evening. The boy’s family and other villagers today protested against police inaction by disrupting traffic on the Mahendragarh road near the Dahina police post for around four hours.

The protesters lifted the blockade after DSP Hansraj assured them of tracing the boy soon. The disruption led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and the traffic was diverted to avoid any further inconvenience. “Mayank left house on Saturday evening to bring cold drink from a shop at Dahina bus stand but did not return. The family members searched for him, but in vain. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Dahina police post,” said the sources. Around 9 am, Mayank’s family members and other villagers started protesting outside the post as the police was clueless about his location. The family accused the police officials of not making serious efforts to trace the boy.

On being informed by the protest, the DSP rushed to the spot and persuaded them to lift the blockade. After a long deliberation, the protesters cleared the road at 1 pm but warned the police of resuming the protest if they failed to trace the boy soon.