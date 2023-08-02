14-year-old ‘raped’ by sports coach, accomplice

Hisar, August 1
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sports academy coach and his accomplice in Jind district. The police has registered a case against three persons, including a shop owner, under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
According to information, the coach, identified as Krishan, took the girl with him on the pretext of a sports event. He and his accomplice took her to a furniture shop and allegedly raped her, while the shop owner reportedly stood guard.
On returning home, she told her family about it, after which her father lodged a complaint with the police. The police said the accused had threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody.
