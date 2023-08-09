14 years on, man gets life term for killing 3 daughters in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 8

A migrant from Bihar was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his three minor daughters in Gurugram 14 years ago.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh convicted Dharmendra Kumar, a native of Patna, who also attacked his wife and one other daughter and injured them.

Dharmendra Kumar suspected his wife of having an illicit affair and also the paternity of the children. In 2009, Kumar lived with his wife Meena Sinha and four daughters — Sujata (14), Shalini (11), Alka (5) and Sonali (3). In February that year, the accused attacked his family while returning from work near a railway track at Basai here.

He had come prepared to commit the ghastly crime and threw chili powder in the eyes of his wife and stabbed her. When the daughters intervened, he stabbed them and fled the house.

While victims Sujata, Shalini and Sonali were found dead near the railway track, Meena and Alka were rushed to hospital by the railway police.

A case was registered by the GRP and he was declared a proclaimed offender. Dharmendra was arrested in March 2020 from Bihar.

