14-yr-old strangled in Panipat village after tiff over video game

Panipat, October 6

A 14-year-old boy was murdered in Garh Sarnai village of the district four days ago. The police have arrested two boys, including a Class VIII student, for allegedly killing the victim.

The police said the victim was playing video games with two boys of the same village, but when he refused to give his mobile phone to them, they reportedly strangled him.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Nagpal, a student of Class IX at the village government school. The two involved in the murder have been identified as Rachit (18) and a 13-year-old boy studying in Class VIII.

Rajpal, father of the victim, in his complaint to the Sector 13/17 police on October 2, said when he returned home, his son could not be found. After going through CCTV footage, he questioned the 13-year-old boy involved in the murder, but he did not get any satisfactory response.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and began a probe into the matter. The police grilled the boy again on Thursday and recovered Saurabh’s body from a sugarcane field. He told the police that while playing a video game, Saurabh had refused to give them his phone, so they strangled him and ran away with his cellphone.

Inspector Bilasha Ram, SHO, Sector 13/17, said all three boys were playing a video game and they entered into an altercation over the mobile phone.

Both boys involved in the murder have been arrested. Rachit was produced in the court today and was taken on police remand for a day, while the minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home in Ambala, the SHO said. The victim’s body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem examination at the PGIMS, Khanpur Kalan, he added.

