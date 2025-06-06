140 illegal water connections cut in Mahendragarh villages

The local office of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) has disconnected 140 illegal water connections across various villages in the district as part of an ongoing special campaign aimed at curbing water wastage and penalising those involved in unauthorised use of drinking water.

Launched under state-level directives, the campaign’s core objective is to prevent the misuse of water resources and ensure the provision of clean drinking water to every household. Mangat Ram Sarswa, District Adviser, PHED, stated that departmental teams had inspected 1,040 household water connections so far. “As part of the drive, 42 open outlets were fitted with taps, 140 illegal connections were removed, and 24 leakage points were repaired. The campaign will continue uninterrupted until June 30,” he said.

He further noted that action was also being taken against illegal connections to main drinking water pipelines, with fines being imposed on those found using potable water for commercial purposes.

As part of the awareness initiative, the teams visited Daungra Jat, Mulaudi, Uninda, and Satnali villages, conducting door-to-door outreach to educate the residents on the importance of water conservation and the responsible use of drinking water.

“Water is the essence of life. With increasing population, urbanisation and irregular consumption patterns, our clean water resources are rapidly depleting. Water conservation is not just a government responsibility—it is the moral duty of every citizen,” he emphasised.