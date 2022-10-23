140 kg firecrackers seized in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 22

The crime branch of the Faridabad police has seized around 140 kg of firecrackers from five different places in 24 hours and arrested fiver persons in this regard.

The arrested have been identified as Balbir, Rahul Devender, Manoj and Rajender.

A case under the Explosives Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the arrested. This is third such recovery in the past week in the district.

A total of 397 kg of firecrackers have been seized after the recent ban.

According to a spokesperson of the Police Department, Balbir was arrested with 53 kg of firecrackers in Ballabgarh town after a raid was carried out on Friday night, while Rahul and Devender were nabbed from the Kheri Pul area and Sarai with 22 kg and 42 kg of banned crackers, respectively. Manoj and Rajender were held from Sadar Ballabgarh and Sarai Khawaja with 10 kg and 13 kg of firecrackers, respectively.

It is claimed that the accused wanted to make money during the ban by selling the crackers at high prices.

With a view to curb air pollution, a ban on the manufacturing, sale and use of firecrackers has been announced till January 31, 2023, by the district administration.

The police had recovered 232 kg and 25.7 kg of firecrackers on October 17 and 18, respectively.