140 opium plants found on Rohtak varsity campus, case registered

In a shocking development, a large number of opium plants were found on the campus of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA) here on Thursday. A police inspection was conducted after information about the illegal cultivation of opium was received.

Sources said the police also called in experts from the Horticulture Department to identify the plants, and those were indeed opium. Upon confirmation, the police promptly removed the plants to prevent further illegal activities on the campus.

Pradeep Kumar, SHO at the Urban Police Station in Rohtak, said around 140 opium plants were found on the premises. He emphasised that the cultivation of opium is illegal in Haryana and that the authorities are treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.

Advertisement

“We are in the process of registering a case under the NDPS Act against unknown individuals involved in the illegal cultivation of opium on the university campus. The investigation is underway to identify those responsible for planting and cultivating the opium,” he added.

Dr Benul Tomar, director (public relations) at SUPVA, said the matter was brought to the attention of district authorities yesterday after some students reported seeing opium plants in various locations on campus.

Advertisement

“A five-member committee was formed by the authorities to investigate the case. Today, the committee visited the university and confirmed the presence of opium plants. The investigation is now focused on determining how the plants grew here and why they were not noticed earlier,” he added.

Tomar also mentioned that the university authorities are taking the matter seriously and conducting their own inquiry. “The employees concerned will be questioned, and responsibility of those found guilty will also be fixed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Rathi, a social activist, expressed concern about the security and vigilance on university campuses, noting that the presence of illegal plants could have posed significant risks.