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Home / Haryana / 1,400 quintals of parmal paddy from UP, Bihar seized

1,400 quintals of parmal paddy from UP, Bihar seized

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:48 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Paddy being lifted from Indri grain market on Sunday. Photo: Parveen Arora
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Defying the ban on the entry of paddy from neighbouring states, the alleged illegal inflow of parmal paddy from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continues in the district. In a major crackdown, a team of the district administration seized five trucks carrying around 1,400 quintals of parmal paddy, allegedly brought from the two states, from outside two rice mills in the Gheer area.

The seizure has once again brought the illegal movement of paddy into focus, raising questions over the checking of paddy inflow to Karnal at the Haryana-UP border. Of the five trucks intercepted, two were reportedly carrying paddy from Bihar and three from Uttar Pradesh.

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A team led by Sumit Sihag, Zonal Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB)-cum-SDM Assandh, along with the Secretary of the Kunjpura grain market, conducted the raid in the Gheer area on Sunday. During the inspection, officials found around 250 quintals of paddy outside one mill. In another case, they found that documents relating to three trucks belonged to one rice mill, while the vehicles were parked outside another mill. Taking note of the discrepancy, the authorities recommended action against three rice mill owners.

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The team has recommended the imposition of a market fee on the millers and registration of FIRs against the mill owners. An official confirmed that strict action would be initiated against those found transporting paddy in violation of the prescribed norms.

This is not the first such instance. Earlier, two FIRs had already been registered, one each in Indri and Gharaunda, in connection with the alleged transportation of paddy from UP.

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With repeated reports of paddy arriving from outside the district and neighbouring states, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has already ordered to intensify surveillance across the district. He has assigned SDMs the responsibility of keeping a strict watch on the movement of paddy in their respective areas.

To plug possible entry points, three nakas have already been set up along the Haryana-UP border, where officials and police personnel are conducting round-the-clock checks. Vigilance has also been stepped up at the entry gates of grain markets to monitor the movement of produce and prevent violations of procurement norms.

Besides, to detect possible irregularities in the procurement process, DC Sharma has ordered physical verification of around 13,000 farmers registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal whose paddy has not reached the grain markets. Patwaris have been assigned the task of verifying the registered farmers and establishing whether the entries are genuine or whether any fictitious registrations have been made. Officials have been directed to examine whether these farmers have harvested and stored their produce, sold it elsewhere or have other valid reasons for not bringing their crop to the designated grain markets.

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