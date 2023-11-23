Jind horror: 142 students have come forward to complain, says report

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 22

As many as 142 girl students have given chilling details of their physical and mental torture to a three-member committee constituted by the Jind district administration.

Pattern of misdemeanour Inquiries by "The Tribune" reveal that the principal had been "caught" by villagers in another government school in 2014, and the incident was registered in the daily diary report of the Jind police. However, the case was not pursued further

The voluminous report carrying their statements has been submitted to the Education Department. The number of victims who had come forward with “horror stories” has gone up from 60 to a whopping 142. Sources said many victims revealed physical assault on their chest, thigh and head, while some of them had reported even more serious sexual assault.

Confirming the report, the Jind Deputy Commissioner, M Imran Raza, revealed that the committee headed by an SDM and two district education officials had recorded the statements of 390 students. “The committee prima facie has found the principal guilty. We have submitted the report with our recommendations to the state government. As many as 142 students had given statements about facing harassment, or have seen the principal harassing others,” he said.

Asked about the allegations of forcing the girls into physical relations, the DC said he could not comment on it. “The report has been submitted to the state government for further action,” he said.

The sources revealed that the committee had visited the school and recorded the statements of students inside classrooms. “The girls had courageously come forward to record their statements,” said a source.

The committee, headed by Gulzar Malik, SDM of Uchana subdivision, comprised District Education Officer Vijay Laxmi and District Elementary Education Officer Jyoti. The girls gave horrific details of the modus operandi of the principal during interaction with the committee.

