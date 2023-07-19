143 blocks to have machines to process plastic waste: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, July 18
The state government has taken a major step towards tackling the problem of plastic pollution by setting up plastic waste processing machines in 143 blocks across the state. These machines will help to recycle plastic waste and reduce its overall volume.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who reviewed the implementation of the plastic waste management rules and the ban on single-use plastic items here on Monday, said the machines, which were being acquired at a cost of approximately Rs 16 lakh per unit.
They will be able to process a variety of plastic waste, including plastic bags, bottles and packaging material. The setting up of these machines is a major step towards making Haryana a plastic-free state, he added.
Kaushal directed the officers of the Haryana State Marketing Board and Executive Engineer of the Panchayati Raj Engineering and Urban Local Bodies Department to make the mandatory use of plastic waste items in road construction as per the norms of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) as followed by PWD (B and R), Haryana.
He directed the DCs and MC commissioners to conduct review meetings of the Special Task Force for Plastic Management. He also directed them to keep the meeting-related information updated on the portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
