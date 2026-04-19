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Home / Haryana / 145 Kurukshetra panchayats declared TB-free

145 Kurukshetra panchayats declared TB-free

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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District administration officials honour panchayat representatives for achieving TB-free status.
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The Kurukshetra district administration on Saturday honoured 145 panchayats of Kurukshetra for achieving and maintaining TB-free status. The panchayats were given certificates of appreciation and mementos during a Panchayat Samman Samaroh, organised under the ‘TB-Free Kurukshetra’ campaign.

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Of the total, 23 panchayats have been kept in the gold category, 49 in the silver category and 74 in the bronze category. As per officials, the panchayats achieving the TB-free status for the first time are placed in the bronze category; those remaining TB-free tag for two consecutive years are placed in the silver category and those maintaining the status for three consecutive years are placed in the gold category.

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Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, while addressing the panchayat representatives and district officials, said by actively participating in the TB-free India campaign Kurukshetra district has secured the second position in the state. The administration has set a target to achieve the top rank while simultaneously making the district completely TB-free.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the TB-free India campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. Within the district, the initiative is being implemented through the TB-free Kurukshetra campaign.

For the previous year, the campaign was started in April 2025. As many as 104 panchayats were identified as being at high risk. The Health Department organised 550 camps throughout the year. Through door-to-door visits, teams disseminated information regarding TB and educated residents about its symptoms. The teams conducted sampling and contact tracing of the individuals who had come into contact with the patients diagnosed with TB.

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Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena stated that various programmes, including HPV vaccination, anaemia control, Census-2027 and the TB-free campaign, are being run. He urged the panchayat representatives to extend their continuous cooperation to the initiatives and campaigns undertaken by the government and the administration. Panchayats that actively support these campaigns will be honored during a special ceremony on June 21.

Zila Parishad chairperson Kanwaljit Kaur announced that it was crucial to generate awareness regarding these schemes in every village across the district. It is important to highlight the benefits of programmes such as vaccination and to dispel misconceptions.

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