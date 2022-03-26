147 classrooms to be built in Karnal government schools

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 25

To provide better infrastructure in government schools, the Education Department is going to construct 147 new classrooms as the schools have been facing shortage of rooms after the demolition of around 300 condemned classrooms.

The department has given nod for the construction of new classrooms and a budget of Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned. The civil wing of the department and office of the district project coordinator will jointly work on the construction of these rooms.

Of these 147 new classrooms, tender of 73 has been floated, while for the remaining 74 classrooms, the tender is likely to be floated soon, said Rajpal, District Education Officer.

After the complaints of dilapidated conditions of the classrooms in different government schools, the department got a survey conducted and found 304 classrooms were condemned in 97 government schools.

The survey also revealed the necessity of 183 classrooms, so that the students would not suffer anymore.

“Of these 304, the department has demolished around 300 condemned classrooms. Auctioning of the material has also been done,” said the DEO.

The construction work is likely to start in April, he added. The DEO said after the construction of these classrooms, there would be no shortage of rooms in the government schools.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said focus was being laid on strengthening the infrastructure in government schools. The construction of new classrooms is also a part of it. “We will ensure speedy work with quality in the construction of these classrooms,” said the DC.