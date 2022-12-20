Rs 15.8-lakh ATM heist accused arrested

Faridabad, December 19
The crime branch of the local police has arrested a man accused of looting Rs 15.88 lakh from an local ATM four years ago. He is the third culprit who has been nabbed by the police in connection with the case.
Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the accused was identified as Shaukat hailing from Shikarpur village of Nuh district, who had cut the cash chamber of the ATM on the Sohna road at night time in 2018, alongwith with two others, and had taken away a cash of Rs 15.88 lakh. He said while his associates, identified as Ashif and Ashruf, were already arrested and an amount of Rs 2.14 lakh had been recovered from them, the police recovered Rs 18,000 from Shaukat. He said the accused had been remanded in two-day police custody for further interrogation after being taken on a production warrant from the Nuh police on Saturday. He was remanded in judicial custody today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...