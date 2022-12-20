Rs 15.8-lakh ATM heist accused arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 19

The crime branch of the local police has arrested a man accused of looting Rs 15.88 lakh from an local ATM four years ago. He is the third culprit who has been nabbed by the police in connection with the case.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the accused was identified as Shaukat hailing from Shikarpur village of Nuh district, who had cut the cash chamber of the ATM on the Sohna road at night time in 2018, alongwith with two others, and had taken away a cash of Rs 15.88 lakh. He said while his associates, identified as Ashif and Ashruf, were already arrested and an amount of Rs 2.14 lakh had been recovered from them, the police recovered Rs 18,000 from Shaukat. He said the accused had been remanded in two-day police custody for further interrogation after being taken on a production warrant from the Nuh police on Saturday. He was remanded in judicial custody today.