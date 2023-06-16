 15 attacks by mining mafia, dept seeks arms : The Tribune India

CRIMINAL NEXUS

15 attacks by mining mafia, dept seeks arms

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 15

Following an attack on their eight-member team yesterday, the Mining Department in Gurugram has demanded that armed police personnel should accompany its teams.

In a letter shot to the state government, Gurugram and Nuh Mining Officer Anil Atwal has not just sought extra police force but also arms and ammunition for them.

“These mining gangs have trained criminals and in the event of an attack or ambush, we cannot fight with just one policeman and that too with a stick. We have sought provision of guns for the policemen. Those will be a deterrent to these criminals and will ensure our safety. I have written a letter to the authorities,” said Atwal.

In the past year, anti-mining squads in Nuh and Gurugram have been attacked at least 15 times. A DSP of the Nuh police was run over by the mining mafia in the Aravalli hills in 2022. Currently, six policemen have been allotted to the Mining Department in Gurugram and Nuh to man 25,000 hectares of the Aravallis in two districts. Gurugram has posts of two policemen but one is away for training. The remaining policeman — with a stick — had accompanied the team on Wednesday during the raid when they were attacked. The eight-member team, headed by Atwal, was attacked by a dozen men carrying sticks when they went to crack down on the sand mining at Sancholi village in Sohna. Members of the mafia not just ambushed the team, leaving one officer with a fractured arm but also freed and fled with an earthmover that had been seized.

The injured officer was rushed to hospital last night. The official vehicle of the team was also damaged.

“We have not identified them so far, but yes, they were from a gang of miners who had an idea about the raid,” said the mining officer. An FIR has been registered at the Sohna police station against 12 unidentified persons.

Thin security

Currently, six policemen have been allotted to the Mining Department in Gurugram and Nuh to man 25,000 hectares of the Aravallis in two districts

