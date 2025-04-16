15 buffaloes die after ‘consuming’ contaminated water from factory

As many as 15 buffaloes died after allegedly consuming poisonous and contaminated water discharged from a factory near Nagla village on the Karnal-Meerut road. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and their post-mortem examination were conducted on Tuesday. A panel of three veterinary surgeons was deployed to conduct the post-mortem examinations and viscera samples had been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

As per the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the post-mortem of the animals indicates signs of poisoning. “We conducted the post-mortem of the animals, which indicated that they consumed poisonous water. We have sent viscera samples to the FSL to confirm the cause,” said Dr Sanjay Antil, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry.

The buffaloes belonged to a livestock farmer from Uttar Pradesh who had brought them to the Nagla village area for grazing. It is suspected that the animals drank water discharged from a nearby factory.

A joint inspection was carried out by officials from the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments. “We inspected the site and submitted our report to the police. The initial findings suggest that a poisonous substance might have been present in the water consumed by the buffaloes,” said Dr Tarsem Rana, a senior veterinarian, involved in the investigation.

Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), who is among the team to inspect the factory, said it was a tragic incident and investigation was underway to determine the lapses.

As per the sources, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Karnal office, has been asked by the higher authorities to conduct inspection and seal the unit if lapses are there. The incident has triggered anger among local farmers and livestock owners. “The factory owner should have taken precautions and covered the discharge area. One buffalo costs at least Rs 1lakh,” said one of the affected livestock farmers.

Tarsem Chand, SHO, Sadar Police Station, said they had registered a case against the factory owner under the relevant sections of the BNS.