15 companies of Central forces deployed in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 21
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal, who is also the Chairman of the state committee formed for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces during the elections, said, “Conducting impartial and transparent elections is the priority of the ECI.
Accordingly, to ensure peaceful and fair voting in the state, besides the Haryana Police, companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are also being deployed with all preparedness. So far, 15 companies of the central forces have arrived in the state.”
He said, “Two companies each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed in Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa, and Rohtak Lok Sabha constituencies. Similarly, for the Sonepat Lok Sabha segment, two companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police will be deployed.” He further said, “One company each of the ITBP will be deployed in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.”
