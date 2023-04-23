15 dilapidated bridges to be rebuilt in Karnal district, action plan prepared

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 22

Taking note of the complaints regarding the dilapidated condition of the bridges on various canals, drains and other water channels, the Irrigation Department has made an action plan to construct or remodel 15 bridges across the district.

As per the information, the bridges are either over 40 years old or in a terrible condition, posing a risk to the people.

“Under the action plan 2023-24, we will construct three new bridges and reconstruction or remodelling of 12 bridges would be done at a cost of Rs 1,280 lakh. The plan has already been approved by the government,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer (SE), Irrigation Department, Karnal. “Depite being of great help, these bridges require a new lease of life, so we are going to reconstruct them,” he added.

A sum of Rs 21.21 lakh will be spent on the replacement of the pipe culvert on the Ramba link drain bridge, while Rs 58.52 lakh on Jundla distributary bridge, Rs 55.80 lakh on a bridge on the Nardak distributary, Rs 53.51 lakh on a bridge at Barthal distributary, Rs 109.82 lakh on another bridge at Nardak distributary, Rs 87.60 lakh on a bridge at Nardak distributary, Rs 156.58 lakh for one on the Indri drain, Rs 58.19 lakh on the replacement of the bridge at Sambhli link drain and Rs 88.80 lakh on a bridge at Nardak distributary, the SE maintained.

On the replacement of a pipe culvert at a bridge on Bazida drain on Madanpur-Daha Jagir road, a sum of Rs 30 lakh would be incurred, while Rs 10 lakh on the replacement of a pipe culvert at the bridge on Manmati drain and reconstruction of the bridge on Indri escape would be done at Rs 272 lakh, he added.

The SE added that three new bridges will be constructed with one on Gharaunda nullah at a cost of Rs 23.15 lakh, second on a drain connecting main drain number 1 (Chhoti Yamuna) to drain number 2 at Rs 14.82 lakh and a drain on norm bridge at Nissing drain at a price of Rs 239.01 lakh.