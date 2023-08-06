15 Haryana railway stations to be modernised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment work of 508 railway stations across the country through video-conferencing on August 6 under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Fifteen stations in the state have also been included, which will be upgraded/modernised. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the redevelopment of stations would provide better facilities to passengers and also strengthen the public transport service. He said apart from 15 railway stations in Haryana, other stations would also be developed in the upcoming phases.

The function will be telecast live at all railway stations/venues.

