15 injured in cylinder blast in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 18

Fifteen persons, including five children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Bohla Khalsa village during a birthday party of a 12-year-old boy. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, of which five have been shifted to a private hospital in Karnal, where the health condition of two is said to be critical. The exact reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The injured have been identified as Chindo Rani (30), Puneet (33), Aviraj (5), all residents of Saudapur village; Jannat (9) of Mohri village, Rajesh (36) of Bohli village; Preet (8) and Moksh (10), both residents of Bhuna in Fatehabad district; Mahindro and Rakshit of Pharal village; Satnam, Rajinder, Desraj, all residents of Salarpur village; Samar of Saudapur village and Sunita of Mohri village.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said the injured were taken to hospitals, and the condition of two is said to be critical.