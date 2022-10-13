15 injured in cylinder blasts in Gurugram, Rohtak

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram/Rohtak, Oct 12

Six persons, including four members of a family and their two relatives, were seriously injured after an explosion at a house in Nakhrola village on Wednesday afternoon. Roofs of three rooms and kitchen of the house collapsed, while the boundary wall of the house was damaged. It has been revealed that a blast in firecrackers kept in a room and a leakage in LPG cylinder led to the accident, said the police.

The houses shattered in cylinder blasts in Rohtak on Wednesday. Tribune photo

A ballistic team from Madhuban has been called to examine the spot and the team will reach tomorrow. An FIR is being registered against the house owner under the charges of negligence and explosive Act, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm today at the house of Bhagwan Das, aka Kala, a resident of Nakhrola village. During cooking, an LPG gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen and soon after the flames spread rapidly to a nearby room in which some firecrackers were kept.

Soon after the blast, the roof of the room collapsed and Tanuj (14) son and Chavi (10) daughter of Kala, who were inside the room, were buried under the debris. Before this, Kala, his elder son Manish (20) and Satish (40), relatives of Kala and relative’s driver were charred in the blast while wife and a daughter of Kala survived the accident.

Soon a police team and fire brigade team were pressed into service and all the six injured were rushed to Arvy Hospital in the Sector 90 area from where all six were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to their critical condition, said the police.

Cops said Kala used to work on firework in marriages and parties. A team led by Suresh Kumar, ACP, Manesar reached the spot and a forensic team was also called on spot.

“It is revealed in the preliminary investigation that cylinders may not be the main reason behind the blast. There were firecrackers in the house which may be the main cause behind the blast. The further investigation is underway”, said ACP Suresh Kumar.

“The FIR is being registered under relevant sections of IPC and an explosive Act against the house owner. The injured are being treated in a hospital and are critical. Further the probe is on”, said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

Meanwhile, nine persons, including a couple and their two sons, were injured in a cylinder blast at Ekta Colony, Rohtak, on Wednesday. The explosion was so intense that it damaged the nearby houses apart from the one in which it took place.

“I heard a massive explosion and rushed out of my home. The house in which Vishal, a sales executive with a private company, stays with his family, was badly damaged and engulfed in fire. Vishal, his wife Shilpa and their sons Rehan (8) and Revan (1) sustained burns and injuries,” said Dinesh, a neighbour.

Two girls who had come for private tuition in a neighbouring house as well as three other persons, including two girls and a boy residing in another house in the neighbourhood, were also injured due to the blast.

The injured persons have been hospitalised. The police have registered a case and the investigators are trying to ascertain the reason behind the blast.

