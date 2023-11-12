Chandigarh, November 12
Fifteen people were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Haryana’s Sonepat, police said on Sunday.
“Fifteen people were rescued... All are safe,” SHO, Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Inspector Devender said over the phone. The fire broke out on Saturday night.
“It was brought under control after some time. Some fire tenders from neighbouring Delhi had also reached the spot to douse the flames,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped
The tunnel is part of Char Dham all-weather road project
PM Netanyahu rejects growing calls for cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Thousands have fled Shifa and other hospitals that have come...
15 people rescued after fire breaks out at 14-storey residential building in Haryana’s Sonepat
Fire broke out on the 7th floor of the building
Women will get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel
The announcement is being seen as a counter to opposition BJ...
In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl's suicide
Two months ago, a Class XI girl had ended her life after ret...