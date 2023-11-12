15 people rescued after fire breaks out at 14-storey residential building in Haryana’s Sonepat

PTI

Chandigarh, November 12

Fifteen people were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Haryana’s Sonepat, police said on Sunday.

“Fifteen people were rescued... All are safe,” SHO, Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Inspector Devender said over the phone. The fire broke out on Saturday night.

“It was brought under control after some time. Some fire tenders from neighbouring Delhi had also reached the spot to douse the flames,” he said.

