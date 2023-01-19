15% rise in power theft cases in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, January 18

There has been 15 per cent spike in the cases of power theft in Palwal circle of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) between April and December 2022.

The penalty of Rs 17.32 crore imposed on the theft cases has been around 40.12 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the previous year, it is reported.

A total of 5,376 cases of power theft were registered between April 1 and December 31, 2022, and 4,687 cases had been filed in the corresponding period of 2021-22, a rise of 689 cases, according to details compiled by the DHBVN.

A penalty of Rs 17.32 crore has been imposed by the department however, it has been able to recover around Rs 7.17 crore, 41.40 per cent in this period (April to Dec 2022), according to the officials concerned. The department had detected 4,687 cases in the corresponding period in 2021-22 and had imposed a penalty of Rs 12.36 crore. The recovery had been to the tune of Rs 5.06 crore, which is only 40.9 per cent of the penalty, it is revealed.

However, the total number of theft cases zoomed to 8,189 in the 12-month duration (between April 2021 and March 2022), according to the department. The total penalty imposed and recovery made in 2021-22 was Rs 20.81 crore and Rs 7.22 crore respectively.

The Palwal circle comprises three divisions, namely Palwal, Hodal and Nuh. A total of 46.83 per cent of the power theft cases detected in 2022 had been in Nuh division only, according to officials. Nuh division recorded as many as 2,518 cases out of the total 5,376 cases in this period, leading to a penalty of Rs 7.93 crore and a recovery of Rs 1.96 crore.

Palwal and Hodal recorded 1,474 and 1,384 cases, respectively, in the nine months of 2022. The recovery level in Palwal and Hodal division has been better than Nuh with an amount of Rs 3.74 crore and Rs 1.74 crore respectively.

The department is working overtime to curb power thefts and to recover the penalty, said a senior official of the DHBVN, Palwal Circle.