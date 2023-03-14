15 stations in Ambala to be upgraded

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 13

With the scope of work finalised, the upgradation of 15 stations under Ambala Division, identified under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, is expected to take off soon. An amount of Rs 10 to 20 crore is expected to be spent on the upgradation and mordenisation of each station.

As per information, Saharanpur, Kalka, Malerkotla, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Patiala, Sirhind, Ambala City, SAS Nagar, Dhuri, Abohar, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur, Nangal Dam, Rupnagar and Amb Andaurua stations of the division are identified for development under the scheme.The scheme aims to carry out the work in a cost-efficient manner so that the space is released for higher priority passenger-related activities.