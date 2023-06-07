15-year-old girl raped

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 6

The Karnal police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a village falling under the Madhuban police station in the district.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, the victim’s family members, along with their relatives, reached the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday. They also met SP Shashank Sawan.

The father of the victim alleged that the incident took place on June 2 when his daughter was alone at home. The accused raped and threatened her of dire consequences. The police have registered a case against five persons under Sections 323, 342, 506 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act “An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway,” the SP said.