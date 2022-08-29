Instagram friend 'cyber-bullies' 15-year-old Gurugram girl, dupes her of Rs 2.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 29

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly cyber-bullied by her Instagram friend who also duped her of Rs 2.5 lakh after threatening to make her nude picture viral.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, his daughter was in touch with one Govind on Instagram. Over chat, Govind told the girl that her father had multiple affairs.

“The accused threatened my daughter and claimed that he is in possession of some of my objectionable pictures and he would make those viral on the Internet if my daughter didn’t share her nude picture with him. My daughter got scared and followed his commands after which he started to blackmail her. He demanded money from my daughter saying otherwise he would leak her picture on the Internet.

“On August 27, he sent two boys to my house to whom my daughter handed over Rs 2.5 lakh kept at home. My daughter told me the next day that Govind was threatening to kill us all if she reported the matter,” the girl’s father said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against Govind under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act at Bhondsi police station.

While the investigating officer and SHO of Bhondsi police station could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, a police officer said the authorities had directed them not to share any information about the case.

