15-year-old sexually abuses classmate in Yamunanagar, case registered

Yamunanagar, February 13
A teenage girl of a colony in Yamunanagar was allegedly sexually abused by her classmate.
Both the victim (15) and the child in conflict with law are Class IX students and studying in a private school in the city. On the complaint of victim’s father, a case was registered against the child in conflict with law under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Section 506 of the IPC and Section 67-A of the IT Act at the women police station on Saturday. The complainant stated that his daughter and the boy were studying in Class IX of a local school. So, they knew each another, he added. He alleged that the boy started talking with his daughter on mobile phone and sexually abused and blackmailed her. — TNS
