15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate at coaching centre in Panipat

Panipat, November 3
A-15-year-old student was stabbed to death at a private coaching centre, on NH-44 in Panipat town on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Anshul of Jondhan Kalan village of the district, a student of Class 11 in Government Model Sanskriti School here.
As per the police, the accused who hailed from Sewah village was a classmate of the victim. Both were taking coaching at same institute. DSP Satish Gautam along with SHO City and FSL team reached the institute to inquire the matter.
The DSP said it came to fore that the two had an altercation. The accused allegedly bought a knife from the market and an argument ensued again. In the heat of the moment, the accused allegedly stabbed Anshul in the chest. A badly injured Anshul was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.
FSL team collected the evidence from the spot, DSP Gautam said. A detailed probe would be done after lodging FIR, he maintained.
