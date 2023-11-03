 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate at coaching centre in Panipat : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate at coaching centre in Panipat

15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate at coaching centre in Panipat

FSL team collects evidence

15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate at coaching centre in Panipat

Police at the crime spot. Video grab



Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 3

A-15-year-old student was stabbed to death at a private coaching centre, on NH-44 in Panipat town on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Anshul of Jondhan Kalan village of the district, a student of Class 11 in Government Model Sanskriti School here.

As per the police, the accused who hailed from Sewah village was a classmate of the victim. Both were taking coaching at same institute. DSP Satish Gautam along with SHO City and FSL team reached the institute to inquire the matter.

The DSP said it came to fore that the two had an altercation. The accused allegedly bought a knife from the market and an argument ensued again. In the heat of the moment, the accused allegedly stabbed Anshul in the chest. A badly injured Anshul was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.

FSL team collected the evidence from the spot, DSP Gautam said. A detailed probe would be done after lodging FIR, he maintained.

#Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
Punjab

Punjab in trouble as central grants down 61%, deficit up

5
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

6
Delhi

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

7
Chandigarh

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

8
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

At the receiving end of high-handedness

10
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

Delhi’s air quality worsens to ‘severe plus’ category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

AAP minister Gopal Rai asks Centre to be ‘active’ | War of w...

Strong quake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in north India

Strong quake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in north India

The temblor struck at 11.32 pm forcing people to rush out of...

Hamas attack ‘big act of terrorism’ but Palestine issue must be resolved through dialogue: Jaishankar in Rome

Hamas attack ‘big act of terrorism’, but Palestine issue must be resolved through dialogue: Jaishankar in Rome

EAM was addressing Joint Session of Senate’s External Affair...

ED alleges Mahadev App promoters gave Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM, says probe on

Probe suggests Mahadev App promoters gave Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, matter of investigation: ED

‘An arrested agent has admitted that seized funds were arran...

‘Very difficult’ to strike down part of women’s reservation law that says it will be implemented after Census: Supreme Court

'Very difficult' to strike down part of women's reservation law that says it will be implemented after Census: Supreme Court

33 per cent reservation for women will not apply to Upper Ho...


Cities

View All

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers 1,252 farm fire cases

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Golden Temple: Renovation of Baba Deep Singh memorial Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

83 died in road mishaps in Chandigarh last year: Report

Acquired lands in militarised zones to remain free from construction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to officials

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

Delhi’s air quality worsens to ‘severe plus’ category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

Delhi LG says air pollution situation extremely worrisome, calls meeting with CM Kejriwal

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of 'whataboutery', political blame game

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

No let-up in stubble burning in district

No let-up in stubble burning in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Dengue cases cross 9,000 in Punjab, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Kapurthala govt primary schools grapple with shortage of teachers

Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Surge in farm fires raises alarm as 40% area yet to see harvest

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent