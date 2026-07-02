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Home / Haryana / 15 years on, Metro link between Gurugram, IGI Airport inches closer

15 years on, Metro link between Gurugram, IGI Airport inches closer

Housing Ministry suggests merging 2 proposed underground corridors

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Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:25 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Fifteen years after a Metro rail link between Gurugram and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was first proposed, the project has moved a step forward, with three competing alignments under consideration. The final route will be decided by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

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The proposals were discussed at the 65th meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) Board, chaired by Chief Secretary and HMRTC chairman Anurag Rastogi.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted two draft Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), both proposing underground corridors. One alignment connects Yashobhoomi (Dwarka Sector 25) with Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram along NH-48, while the second links Dwarka Sector 21 with Gurugram Sector 21.

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HMRTC has also proposed an alternative 8.4-km corridor connecting Rezang La Chowk in Palam Vihar with Dwarka Sector 21. The DPR for this alignment was approved by the Haryana Cabinet in 2022.

“The two DMRC reports have been shared with the corporation, both proposing that the lines be built underground,” an HMRTC official said. “At a meeting convened under the Union Housing Ministry, it was suggested that the two corridors be merged into a single alignment, with new stations added at Bijwasan and Kapashera,” the official added.

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According to officials, ridership studies for all the proposed routes have been completed and the alignments compared. “The final decision rests with MoHUA and HMRTC will construct the line in accordance with the ministry’’s directions,” the official said.

Rastogi directed HMRTC to examine the proposed alignment and station locations to maximise commuter benefit while ensuring there is no overlap with the earlier corridor proposal.

MoHUA has also asked DMRC to make certain technical revisions to the DPR and resubmit it before the project is taken forward.

The airport Metro proposal has had a long and interrupted journey. The idea of a Gurugram-Dwarka Metro link was first floated in 2011. DMRC submitted a DPR for the Dwarka-IFFCO Chowk corridor in 2015, which received in-principle approval in 2016 before stalling over alignment and funding issues. The proposal was revived in 2025 with Rajiv Chowk replacing IFFCO Chowk as the proposed terminus.

Officials clarified that the airport Metro project is separate from the under-construction 28.5-km New Gurugram Metro connecting Millennium City Centre with Cyber City. The cost and final length of the proposed airport corridor will be known after the alignment is finalised.

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