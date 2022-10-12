15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Judge for superfluous reasoning

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 11

More than 15 years after an Additional Sessions Judge acquitted an accused for attempt to murder offence in a case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the judicial officer for conveniently passing the order after giving “superfluous” reasoning.

“Why it was so done, only the trial court can explain,” the Bench asserted.

Judge conveniently dropped Section 307 The trial court has conveniently, without noticing things and by giving unconvincing reasons, arrived at the conclusion that the offence under Section 307 of the IPC was not made out. Justice HS Madaan, Punjab and Haryana High Court

The assertion by Justice Harminder Singh Madaan came on an appeal by an accused after he, along with the co-accused, were convicted by Kaithal Additional Sessions Judge on January 15, 2007, for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation and other offences under Sections 323, 324, 506 and Section 34 of the IPC.

The Judge, at the same time, had acquitted the accused of “grave” attempt to murder charge under Section 307 and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a year.

Expressing “surprise” at the acquittal of the accused under Section 307, Justice Madaan asserted the reasoning was “not very convincing”.

Two of the injured suffered stab wounds with knives, which were dangerous weapons. Another victim suffered injuries on the face caused by a “gandasi”.

Justice Madaan observed the intention to commit their murder was clearly there. The doctor also gave the opinion that the injuries suffered by two victims could be dangerous to life.

“The trial court has conveniently, without noticing this thing and by giving unconvincing reasons, arrived at the conclusion that the offence under Section 307 IPC was not made out,” Justice Madaan asserted.

The Judge added the court was required to consider all facts and circumstances. The absence of intent could not be inferred merely because the eyewitnesses did not specifically state that the injuries were caused by the accused with an intention to commit murder, he added.

“The accused armed with dangerous weapons such as knives and “gandasi”, causing injuries in the abdomen and on vital parts, clearly show their intention to commit murder. It is sufficient to mention that the trial Judge conveniently let off the accused for a grave offence of Section 307, giving superfluous reasoning,” Justice Madaan observed.