15 youths arrested for creating ruckus outside Karnal college

Karnal, April 7

The Karnal police arrested 15 youths for creating ruckus and firing in the air outside Government PG College, Sector 12, two days back.

Seven of the accused were identified as Sunny of Pundrak village, Sahil, Priyanshu, Umed of Kairwali, Vipin of Lalupura, Mohit of Kailash and Mehar Singh of Raipur. While eight others were Gauri Shankar of Shiv Colony in the city, Chirag of Shashtri Nagar, Biru of Sadar Bazar in the city, Vishal of Saidpura, Lalit of Ram Nagar, Badal of Shiv Colony, Vishal of Ram Nagar and Arun of Narukheri, said inspector Mohan Lal, incharge CIA-2.

The police recovered one knife, several sticks

and iron rods from their possession.

After the incident on April 5, the Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan has constituted five teams.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 283, 285 and 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered by the Civil Lines police. A team comprising CIA-2 incharge and SHO Civil Lines Lalit Kumar arrested these accused on Thursday.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they made two gangs – one led by Gauri Shankar and the second by Sunny. As per the police, both groups have claimed to have been elected president of the students’ union of the college.

Inspector Mohan Lal said on April 5, one

group claimed that Vipin has been declared as president of the students’ union of the college. Youths supporting him came carrying sticks and also fired in the air.

Vipin is already facing a case of Arms Act, while accused Chirag and Badal are facing one case each of thrashing, said the police.