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Home / Haryana / 15-yr-old canoeing athlete dies after drowning in Rohtak village pond

15-yr-old canoeing athlete dies after drowning in Rohtak village pond

Exact cause of death to be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, though preliminary findings suggest drowning

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:58 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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"She was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, but she had died by then,” the officer said. Representative Image/iStock
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A 15-year-old canoeing athlete died after reportedly drowning in a pond in her native Karontha village in Rohtak district on Monday evening.

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The incident occurred when she was swimming in the village’s large pond following a training session.

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The deceased has been identified as Maya.

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After a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, the Shivaji Colony police handed over her body to the family.

Investigating officer Mamtesh said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, though preliminary findings suggest drowning.

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“Several budding athletes were present at the spot. When they noticed Maya struggling in the water, they jumped into the pond and pulled her out. She was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, but she had died by then,” the officer said.

According to reports, Maya regularly practiced in the village pond every morning and evening. She reportedly drowned while swimming in the pond after her practice session on Monday.

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