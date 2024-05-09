Karnal: 15 Zila Parishad members extend support to Congress

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 8

In a jolt to the BJP, 15 members of the Zila Parishad extended their support to the Congress today. Of 25 members, 18 attended a meeting, and after discussion, 15 declared support to the Congress, citing grievances over snatching of powers.

They raised concerns about the implementation of e-tendering, arguing that it had led to increased bureaucratic interference in development projects, thereby hindering their ability to independently carry out their duties.

Amit Barana, a member representing Ward No. 5, said in addition to the 15 members present at the meeting, five expressed their support to the Congress over the phone.

“We were elected one and a half years ago with the expectation of facilitating development projects, but since our election, we have encountered various obstacles, including issues with e-tendering,” he said.

Vikram Rana, husband of Alka Kumar, a member from Ward No. 6, said tenders were floated again and again but had to be cancelled due to low budget.

Sachin Budhanpur, who provided his support via phone, lamented the lack of authority even in basic tasks like constructing lanes in agricultural fields. “We are unable to address the needs of our voters, and now, even the responsibility for roads in the market committee has been thrust upon the Zila Parishad,” he said.

