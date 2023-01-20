150 acres handed over to Centre for AIIMS project

Tribune News Service

Rewari, January 19

The state government on Thursday handed over around 150 acres of Majra village to the Centre by executing a lease deed in this respect today.

The land was bought by the government from villagers for executing the AIIMS project. The project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Rewari Sub-divisional Magistrate Hosiyar Singh said the lease dead was registered at the tehsil of Manthi village in Rewari in the presence of a team that came here from the Centre for the purpose. “By doing so, the state government has handed over the land to the Central Government for implementing the project,” he added.