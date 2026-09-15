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Home / Haryana / 150 babies with clubfoot born in India daily, say experts at PGIMS-Rohtak seminar

150 babies with clubfoot born in India daily, say experts at PGIMS-Rohtak seminar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Orthopaedic experts during a session at the PGIMS in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Around 150 babies are born with clubfoot in India every day, making it an important congenital condition that requires timely diagnosis and treatment, said Dr Mathew Varghese, an orthopaedic surgeon and medical director of Cure India while speaking at the 174th Refresher Training on the Ponseti Method of Clubfoot Management held at the PGIMS recently.

“Our organisation began its journey in April 2009 with a singular resolve: to ensure that no child in India suffers the lifelong challenges of disability caused by clubfoot. Today, free treatment is being provided to children affected by clubfoot through 441 weekly clinics operating across 262 districts in 29 states,” he added.

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Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal said the highest calling of medicine was to serve humanity. He emphasised that, with timely and appropriate treatment, many congenital deformities can be corrected, giving children the opportunity to lead healthy, confident and fulfilling lives.

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“It is not merely about straightening a leg or an arm; it is about transforming a child’s entire life, restoring their self-confidence and renewing the hopes of their family. The goal of the PGIMS is not limited to performing complex surgeries, but also to nurture a cadre of skilled, compassionate and socially responsible doctors who can reach the most underserved sections of society and provide world-class treatment, free of cost, to even the poorest families,” said Dr Aggarwal.

Registrar and head of the department of orthopedics, Dr Roop Singh, explained that this partnership between the PGIMS and Cure India International Trust had been going on for the past 13 years during the time span, more than 528 children in Haryana have been given a new lease of life. “With the support of the Haryana Government, six special clubfoot centres are successfully operating in the state, where children are treated free of charge using the Ponseti method,” he added.

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Dr Singh explained to the public that in clubfoot, a child’s foot is bent inward and downward. The best treatment for this is started within a few weeks of birth. The foot is gradually brought back into the correct position using a special plaster. Most children undergo a small heel-spinning procedure at two to three months of age and are fitted with special shoes to prevent the foot from becoming crooked again. If treated promptly, a major operation may be necessary.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, Dr Ashish Devgan, Dr Umesh Yadav, Dr Santosh George, Dr Hemant Mor, Dr Pradeep Kamboj, Dr Jitendra Wadhwani, Dr Ajay Sheoran, Dr Virendra, Dr Sahil were among those present on the occasion.

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