150 JJP members join BJP in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 16
In a major jolt to the JJP in the district, over 150 members of the party have switched over to the BJP. The brigade was led by party leader Mahesh Chauhan, who has been a special secretary to Deputy CM and senior party leader Dushyant Chautala.
No hard feelings
No hard feelings behind the decision, but a need to move on. We are going from a regional party to a national political party. Mahesh Chauhan, JJP Ex-leader
Ruling out any bad blood, Chauhan said all of them identified more with the BJP’s style of working rather than the JJP.
“No hard feelings behind the decision, but a need to move on. We are going from a regional party to a national political party. We feel we identify with the BJP’s idealism and policies more,” he said while speaking to The Tribune.
BJP state party president OP Dhankar, who welcomed these workers in the party, said the BJP would welcome anybody who identified with its ideology.
“We stand with open arms for anybody who identifies with our ideology and style of working and wishes to serve the nation. These members will surely be an asset to us in the district,” he said.
There has been unrest among JJP leaders across Gurugram and Nuh for allegedly being ignored by the party leadership, but the present move of these party workers and leaders brings the BJP-JJP coalition under question.
