150 trees on panchayat land axed, 4 booked

Yamunanagar, March 10
A total of 150 eucalyptus trees were illegally cut from the panchayat land at Sandhai village of Yamunanagar district. Raj Kumar, panchayat secretary, said recently, the Development and Panchayats Department got a case registered against four persons at the Bilaspur police station in this connection.
