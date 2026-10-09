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Home / Haryana / 150 violators fined Rs 40 lakh over illegal hoardings in Rohtak

150 violators fined Rs 40 lakh over illegal hoardings in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:10 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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A worker of the civic body removes an unauthorised poster in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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The Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, has intensified action against unauthorised hoardings, flex boards and posters, imposing fines of more than Rs 40 lakh on over 150 violators during the current financial year.

Municipal Commissioner Satyendra Duhan said the corporation’s enforcement teams were conducting regular field inspections to identify people and organisations putting up advertisements without permission. Action was being taken under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and the corporation’s advertising policy.

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Duhan said the civic body had previously appealed to residents, businesses and organisations not to install illegal hoardings, flex boards or posters. Despite the warning, the violations continued at several locations, prompting the corporation to launch strict enforcement measures.

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“A special cleanliness and enforcement campaign is currently under way across the city. Teams are removing unauthorised advertisements from major roads, bridges, intersections, traffic points and electricity poles. While removing the material, officials are also identifying the violators and issuing notices to them. Fines are subsequently imposed under the applicable law and advertising regulations,” said an MC official.

He warned that action would continue against those defacing public and private property. The violators who fail to deposit the imposed fine within the stipulated period may face the registration of first information reports (FIRs), for which they will be held responsible.

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In addition to imposing fines, the corporation will require the violators to clean the locations where their advertisements were installed. The cost incurred in removing the hoardings, flex boards and posters, as well as restoring the affected sites, would also be recovered from the persons concerned.

The Commissioner clarified that the hoardings and flex boards might be installed only at designated sites after obtaining approval from the municipal corporation office. He urged the residents and organisations to follow the rules and help keep Rohtak clean and attractive, stressing that maintaining the city was a shared responsibility.

Duhan also stated that the MC was also conducting awareness campaigns to educate the general public about the importance of cleanliness. “Our teams are visiting public places to encourage people to dispose of garbage only in dustbins, segregate wet and dry waste, avoid single-use plastics and use cloth, jute, and other environmentally friendly alternatives instead of plastic,” he added.

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