151 units in Faridabad sealed in 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 20

A total of 151 polluting units have been sealed since 2019 in the district. Fine worth crores have been imposed on 52 of them.

Still functional The majority of the units identified in the complaint lodged on the portal of the National Mission for Clean Ganga in August 2022 are still functioning in an unauthorised manner. Narender Sirohi, faridabad resident Flouting norms The units on which penalty was imposed during this period were engaged in activities such as washing of garments, dyeing and washing, manufacturing of bolts, aluminium ingots and zinc plates, rubber grinding, bolt plating, melting of aluminium scrap and printing.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in a reply to an RTI application lodged by Narender Sirohi, a city resident, revealed that 65 units have been sealed and a closure notice to 36 has been ordered in the past one year.

The HPSCB has imposed a fine of about Rs 8 crore on 52 units found to be violating the pollution norms in the past three-and-a-half years. The units on which penalty ranging between Rs 62,000 and Rs 1.12 crore was imposed during this period, were engaged in activities such as washing of garments, dyeing and washing, manufacturing of bolts, aluminium ingots and zinc plates, rubber grinding, bolt plating, melting of aluminium scrap and printing.

Sirohi has alleged that the authorities hid facts related to the number of such units operational in the city. According to him, the majority of the units identified in the complaint lodged on the portal of the National Mission for Clean Ganga in August 2022 are still functioning in an unauthorised manner.

Suspecting complacency on the part of the authorities, he said the matter would be taken up with the NGT soon. The majority of the polluting units were located in the non-conforming areas of the city, he added.

The department concerned has been directed to take swift action against the polluting units and redress all complaints in a proper and time-bound manner,” said a senior district official.

